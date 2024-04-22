Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.92.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 157.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 116,503 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

