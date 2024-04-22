WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.91

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 120281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $931.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.