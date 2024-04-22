Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading 9.1% Higher

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.20. 4,051,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,617,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.9% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 633,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 5.7% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

