Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.97. 14,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 50,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $1.1918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

