Wrapped HBAR Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $753,378.78 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,742,801,273 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,741,578,541.1659 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.09207181 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

