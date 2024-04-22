XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.62

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 314482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $26,047,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $943,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its stake in XPeng by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

