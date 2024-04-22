XRUN Tops One Day Volume of $17,848.05 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $66.60 million and approximately $17,848.05 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,492,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars.

