YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 7.1% Higher

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 2,193,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,344,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

YPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $17.40 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 93.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 95.9% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 46.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

