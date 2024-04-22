ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0635 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $589,593.49 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00056214 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00036494 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00014135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

