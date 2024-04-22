Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 25.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Rothschild Investment LLC IL bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 14.6% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.75.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $146.00. 2,229,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.15. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

