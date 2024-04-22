Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,256 shares of company stock worth $4,550,057 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,768 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

