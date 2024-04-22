Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 239,198 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45.

On Monday, January 22nd, Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.90. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 24.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 72,023 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,344,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,866 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

