Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $133,190.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZUO

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.