13,454 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,677,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DCOR stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.84. 50,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,941. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.