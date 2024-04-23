1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.62. 393,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.93 and its 200-day moving average is $262.64. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $291.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

