1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1,777.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 506,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 42,976 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $58.76. 7,407,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,909,977. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

