1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,906. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

