1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.02. The stock had a trading volume of 933,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $149.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.