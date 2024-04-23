1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,050 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.16% of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAGG traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $41.32. 902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.12.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

