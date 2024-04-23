1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,418 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after acquiring an additional 792,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,781 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,002,000 after purchasing an additional 597,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,006,000 after buying an additional 27,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 961,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,184. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.