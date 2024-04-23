1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.27. 231,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,906. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.13 and a twelve month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.