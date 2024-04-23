1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $9.82 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,486 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $113,000.

IQLT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.01. 1,028,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,122. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

