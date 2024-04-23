1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 488.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,009,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,682,000 after buying an additional 47,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,527 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,784,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 986,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 656,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 518,129 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PZA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.50. 655,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

