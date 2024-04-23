1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.25. 192,576 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1449 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.