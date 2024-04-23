1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,226 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,832,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $99.16. The firm has a market cap of $367.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

