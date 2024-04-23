1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 147,167 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,167 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

MUB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.55. 5,622,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,562. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average is $106.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

