1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,889 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,839. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

