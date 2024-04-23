1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,616 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,616 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,994. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

