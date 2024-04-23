1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 64,904 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,904 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.

IMTM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.58. 133,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

