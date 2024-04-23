1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 75,707 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,707 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 415,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.