1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $1,110,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $24.20 on Tuesday, reaching $1,248.66. The stock had a trading volume of 583,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,304.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,125.79. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

