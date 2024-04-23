1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.85. 2,632,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

