ABCMETA (META) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.59

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $356,720.59 and $1.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000356 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

