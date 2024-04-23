Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.54.

Get Alcoa alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AA

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $36.35 on Friday. Alcoa has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $38.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,457,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Alcoa by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after buying an additional 997,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $39,557,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 12.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after buying an additional 154,403 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.