Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Decreased by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.68. 14,990,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,167,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

