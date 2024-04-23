Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ALIM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,405. The firm has a market cap of $185.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 130.90% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth $12,349,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

