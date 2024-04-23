Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALNY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $145.79 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $143.50 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

