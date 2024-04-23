Apollo Currency (APL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $375.55

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $941,024.97 and approximately $375.55 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00058720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.