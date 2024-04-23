Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $112.14 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $112.14 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00058944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00022570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

