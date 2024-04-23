Ark (ARK) Trading 19.3% Higher This Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $157.64 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001591 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002797 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,344,528 coins and its circulating supply is 180,345,308 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

