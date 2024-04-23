Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,131,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,807,000 after acquiring an additional 882,291 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,377,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,650,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,880 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.07. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

