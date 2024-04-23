AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 target price on AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.95.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$24.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$577.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 21,200 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$564,865.52. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 31,050 shares of company stock valued at $799,527. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

