Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

BDC traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.04. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Belden by 326.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Belden by 33,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

