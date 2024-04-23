Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $2.68 on Friday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Birks Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.