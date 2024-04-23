Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.84. 20,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 42,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 67.44% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

