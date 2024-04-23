Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,740,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $218,395,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,414,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $110,620,000 after purchasing an additional 56,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 510.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,493 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,769,000 after purchasing an additional 238,113 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,101,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 387,125 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

