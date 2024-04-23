Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFX. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.95.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.68.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.13. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of C$193.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

