Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.52

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Cardano has a total market cap of $18.45 billion and approximately $396.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.36 or 0.04794593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00058863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00022676 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,812,929,523 coins and its circulating supply is 35,628,734,415 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

