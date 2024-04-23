CIBC Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$57.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.08.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$48.97. The company has a market cap of C$26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

