Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 559,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 484,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,339. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

